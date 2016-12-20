 Swiss: No terror or far-right ties in Zurich mosque attack | world-news | Hindustan Times
Swiss: No terror or far-right ties in Zurich mosque attack

world Updated: Dec 20, 2016 21:41 IST
PTI
PTI
Criminal police chief Christiane Lentjes Meili said investigations were continuing today in connection with the 24-year-old Swiss citizen behind the shootings yesterday. (AFP)

Swiss police say they have found no radical Islamist or far-right motives by a gunman who killed himself after a shooting spree at Zurich mosque that wounded three worshippers.

Criminal police chief Christiane Lentjes Meili said investigations were continuing today in connection with the 24-year-old Swiss citizen behind the shootings yesterday.

She told reporters “There’s no indication of any kind of terrorist connection to (the Islamic State group) or an Islamic radicalization of the suspect.”

Lentjes Meili said an investigation determined that the gunman, who was not identified by name, had also recently stabbed to death an acquaintance.

She said two people seriously wounded in the mosque attack were recovering.

