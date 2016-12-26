 Syrian president Assad visits Christian orphanage in Sednaya on Christmas Day | world-news | Hindustan Times
Syrian president Assad visits Christian orphanage in Sednaya on Christmas Day

world Updated: Dec 26, 2016 12:55 IST
AP, Beirut
AP, Beirut
The Syrian President, along with his wife, an orphanage in Abbey on Sunday. (Facebo ok)

Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited a Christian orphanage near the capital Damascus on Christmas Day.

Photographs posted on the Syrian presidency’s Facebook page showed the president along with his wife, Asma, standing with nuns and orphans in the Damascus suburb of Sednaya.

In the northern city of Aleppo, Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time in four years with the country’s largest city now under full control of government forces.

The rebel withdrawal from east Aleppo last week marked Assad’s biggest victory since Syria’s crisis began in 2011.

Christians, one of the largest religious minorities at about 10% of Syria’s pre-war 23 million-strong population, have tried to stay on the sidelines of the conflict. However, the opposition’s increasingly outspoken Islamism has kept many leaning toward Assad’s government.

