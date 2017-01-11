 Taliban say didn’t plant bomb in Kandahar wounding UAE diplomats | world-news | Hindustan Times
Taliban say didn’t plant bomb in Kandahar wounding UAE diplomats

world Updated: Jan 11, 2017 12:49 IST
AP, Kabul, Afghanistan
Afghan firefighters clear the road at the site of twin blasts near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday. (AFP file photo)

The Taliban say they did not plant the bomb in southern Afghanistan that wounded the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador and other diplomats on Tuesday.

They issued a short statement on Wednesday, blaming an “internal local rivalry” for the attack at the Kandahar governor’s guesthouse that killed five people and wounded 12.

The Taliban claimed attacks earlier on Tuesday in Kabul that killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens.

The Taliban have denied some attacks in the past — attacks that diplomats and security forces later attributed to the group.

Tuesday’s Kandahar assault wounded governor Homayun Azizia, as well as UAE ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi and what Emirati officials described as “a number of Emirati diplomats”.

Emirati officials did not respond to a request for comment.

