 Taliban tell US President Trump: ‘It’s time to leave Afghanistan’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Taliban tell US President Trump: ‘It’s time to leave Afghanistan’

world Updated: Jan 25, 2017 17:32 IST
PTI
PTI
Kabul
US President Donald Trump n the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP File Photo)

In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban is telling US President Donald Trump that it’s time to leave Afghanistan.

The letter, emailed to journalists on Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.

He adds that independence from foreign dominance is “the only asset” that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.

Written in English, as well as Afghanistan’s two prominent languages Dari and Pashto, the four-page letter waxed on about Afghanistan’s history, its numerous defeats of invading armies and the reported corruption widespread in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

