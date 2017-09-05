 Teen attacks teacher, opens fire in Russian school | world-news | Hindustan Times
Sep 05, 2017-Tuesday
Teen attacks teacher, opens fire in Russian school

The teacher was hospitalised with a brain injury.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2017 19:23 IST
Russia has strict gun control laws.
Russia has strict gun control laws.(AFP File Photo)

Russian investigators say a teenager attacked a teacher and opened fire with an air gun in a classroom in a Moscow suburb.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement a 15-year old boy walked into a full classroom in the suburb of Ivanteyevka earlier on Tuesday with the gun hidden under a raincoat.

The teacher was hospitalised with a brain injury. A student who jumped out of the window suffered a fracture, while two others who jumped had bruises. There was no indication that anyone was shot.

The suspect was detained, the investigators said. They did not identify a motive for the attack.

Russia, unlike the United States, has strict gun control laws, and it was not immediately clear how the teenager got hold of the weapon.

