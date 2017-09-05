‘Terribly’ liked Nirmala Sitharaman’s elevation to Defence Ministry: Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that she “terribly” liked fellow minister Nirmala Sitharamans elevation to the Defence Ministry.

“Mujhe Nirmala Sitharaman ka Defence Minister banna bahut achcha laga...jaisa Bihar me kehte hain, bhayanak achcha laga (I liked Niramala Sitharaman’s becoming the Defence Minister… as they say in Bihar, I terribly liked it),” Bharti said.

She said that the step shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincere about women empowerment.

Bharti herself was divested of the Ganga Rejuvenation portfolio in the latest Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.