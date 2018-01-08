Terrorists planned to storm Akshardham temple, disrupt Republic Day parade: ATS

A suspected militant on Monday divulged that there was a plan to storm the Akshardham Temple and disrupt the Republic Day parade on January 26 in the national capital.

During his hours’ long interrogation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Bilal Ahmad Wani revealed about the terror-attack plan.

The ATS said, “Wani disclosed that he along with two of his companions were planning to attack Akshardham temple and disrupt the January 26 parade.”

The trio lodged into the Al Rashid Guest House on January 2 near Jama Masjid.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS and Delhi Police reached the hotel and found that Wani’s friends, identified as Mudsir Ahmed Wah and Mohammad Ashraf, vacated the room on January 6 night.

A high alert has been sent in search of the alleged absconding terrorists.

Security has also been beefed up in Delhi-NCR, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Wani, 32, a resident of Dialgam, Anantnag tehsil of South Kashmir, was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for travelling without a ticket in Shatabdi Express.

He was handed over to the ATS on Sunday.

Police have recovered Aadhaar cards and several documents from his possession.