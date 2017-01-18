Terrorists using social media ‘very effectively’: Pakistan's former army chief Raheel Sharif

Terrorists are using social media and digital platforms very effectively, including for recruitment, Pakistan’s former Army chief Raheel Sharif has said while pitching for intelligence sharing at international level.

Speaking at a session on terrorism in today’s digital age, he said sharing of intelligence is very critical in fight against terror and countries can make a big difference by sharing and acting on inputs from each other.

Addressing the World Economic Forum gathering here, he said it helped in Pakistan when everyone came together to fight terrorism and there is a need for a synergy at international level, possibly through a common platform.

Talking about digital media platforms being used by terrorists, he said, “It gives them a huge advantage. I personally feel that these terrorists have the ability to mutate, morph and they can do it very quickly.

“And obviously this platform of the digital age is available whether it is social media or any other platform they use it very very effectively.”

On the use of social media by terror groups, he said, “Recruitment is one thing which is done on that and I think the financier, abettors, facilitator and the sympathisers all of them are involved in this”.