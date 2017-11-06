Texas church shooting: Donald Trump condemns attack, says our hearts are broken

US President Donald Trump on Monday condemned what he described as a “horrific shooting,” after 26 people were killed in a rampage at a Texas church.

“This act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of worship. Our hearts are broken,” Trump said on a visit to Japan.

“We pull together, we join arms ... through the tears and the sadness we stand strong,” added the president, addressing business leaders on day two of his Asian trip.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

A gunman stormed into a Baptist church during Sunday morning services and killed at least 26 people.

The shooter, whose motives were not immediately clear, was dressed all in black and wearing a ballistic vest, authorities said. He also died in the assault.

A US military official says the suspect identified in the mass shooting at a Texas church was a former Air Force member who was stationed in New Mexico at one time.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says records confirm that Devin P Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge. The date of his discharge and the circumstances under which he left the service were not immediately available.