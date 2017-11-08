Texas gunman shot victims in the head, execution style

The Texas shooter killed his victims by shooting them in the head, execution style, according to investigators who had examined a video which the church routinely made of its services.

The New York Times, which first reported this, said the recording lasted seven minutes.

Devin Kelley killed 26 people and injured 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday morning — the worst shooting in Texas history.

He was shot and wounded by an armed bystander while exiting the church, but managed to flee in a car. He was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Kelley had been convicted and dismissed from the US Air Force for assaulting his wife and infant stepson — the child had suffered cracked skull in the beating — in 2012. But he had still managed to acquire weapons, including the military style semi-automatic rifle he used in the shooting because the air force somehow missed reporting him to the federal data.

Before his conviction for assaulting his wife and son, he had escaped from a mental health facility while still in the service.

New reports said personnel who reported his breakout had said he was “attempting to carry out death threats” against his military superiors.