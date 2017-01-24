Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to ‘Dilli wali girlfriend’ goes viral

A video clip of former Pakistani President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf dancing with a young partner instead of his wife has gone viral on social media.

The former president can be seen dancing with a young girl under strobe lights. It seems that the dance took place in a club but the location has not been confirmed yet. The video was tweeted by a Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, who also expressed his feeling for Musharraf saying “Love this man”.

“Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days?” he tweeted.

Musharraf, who is abroad for treatment of a painful back, was earlier under the spotlight when a video clip of him dancing with his wife also went viral on social media.

According to Pakistan daily, The Express Tribune, Musharraf had expressed intent to return to Pakistan after requesting an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday to direct authorities concerned to provide foolproof security for his appearance in court in the judges’ detention case.

Musharraf is facing charges in the Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti and Ghazi Abdul Rasheed murder cases besides treason charges for imposing emergency in November 2007 and arresting judges.

Earlier, when a court sought his appearance, photos showing him under treatment at a hospital were presented, and a request was submitted for removing his name from the Exit Control List on the grounds that he was suffering from a disease whose cure was unavailable in Pakistan.

The Exit Control List is a system of border control maintained by the government of Pakistan under which those persons on the list are prohibited from leaving the country.

