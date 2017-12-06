 Theresa May will speak to Trump over his decision to shift US embassy to Jerusalem | world-news | Hindustan Times
Theresa May will speak to Trump over his decision to shift US embassy to Jerusalem

“Jerusalem should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states,” Britain PM Theresa May said.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2017 19:11 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London.(Reuters File Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she intended to speak to US President Donald Trump about the status of Jerusalem, which she said should be determined as part of a settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

May said the ancient city should ultimately be shared between Israel and a future Palestinian state. She said there should be a sovereign and viable Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

“I’m intending to speak to President Trump about this matter,” May said. “The status of Jerusalem should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

“Jerusalem should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states,” May said.

