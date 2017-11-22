 Three dead, six wounded in rare shooting in China | world-news | Hindustan Times
Three dead, six wounded in rare shooting in China

world Updated: Nov 22, 2017 09:16 IST
Officers were deployed after receiving reports that people were hit by apparent gun fire during a fight on Tuesday night in Chaozhou city, in southern Guangdong province.(Representative Photo)

Three people were shot dead and six others wounded in a rare episode of gun violence in China, police said Wednesday, adding they were hunting for a number of suspects.

Officers were deployed after receiving reports that people were hit by apparent gun fire during a fight on Tuesday night in Chaozhou city, in southern Guangdong province.

“According to a preliminary investigation, two people died at the scene, one died after being sent to hospital and six more were wounded,” the police said on its Weibo social media account.

“Police have identified the suspects and are in pursuit,” the statement said.

Gun violence is rare in China, where the government tightly restricts ownership of firearms. There are no official statistics on gun-related deaths.

