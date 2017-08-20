Three Indo-Americans to be honoured at 18th IACCGH gala in Houston

Three prominent Indian-Americans will be honoured for their achievements in entrepreneurship and relentless passion for community service at the 18th annual Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) gala on September 26.

IACCGH gala is the biggest event and fundraiser of the year and is attended by Houston’s top business leaders, elected officials and IACCGH members and guests.

Marie Goradia has been named for “Impact on Humanity” award while Swapnil Agarwal would receive ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ award and Bal Sareen will be honoured with the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award.

Janiece Longoria, an American national, is also being awarded “Economic Impact” award of the year.

Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, will be the keynote speaker at the gala where he will present awards to the winners and address a gathering of over 700 attendees.

Announcing the award winners names, IACCGH president Allen Richards said they were selected for their diverse and exceptional achievements in the fields of entrepreneurship, humanitarian service, and impacting economic growth in Houston.

IACCGH executive director Jagdip Ahluwalia described the gala as “part update, part thank you and part honouring the men and women who have achieved success not only for themselves but for the community they live in.”

Janiece Longoria, chairman, Port of Houston was honoured for her outstanding contribution in positioning the port as a globally competitive one and a key economic driver for Texas region.

“Impact on Humanity Award” is being presented to Dr Marie Goradia for her advocacy towards deserving causes like education of underprivileged children in India and for supporting causes in healthcare.

Indian-American Bal Sareen, CEO, Brask Inc, a leading manufacturer of shell and heat exchangers in Texas, has been recognised for the entrepreneur award. Sareen is an industry expert on explosion expansion / explosion liners.

The Young Professional of the Year is being presented to Swapnil Agarwal, founder and managing principal of Nitya Capital, a real estate investment firm.

“Since its inception in 1999, IACCGH an essential driver in fostering economic links between the American and Indian businesses -- both small and large sized corporations, as well as coordinating efforts between facilitative organisations like sister chambers in India and the US”, Ahluwalia told PTI.

IACCGH is a major driver in inbound and outbound business delegations to India that helps in expanding markets, product lines and diversification for businesses.

Consul General of India in Houston Dr Anupam Ray would be the chief guest at the gala, while Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the honoured guests.

The event supports the Chamber’s activities of promoting business growth, creation of jobs in Houston and facilitating bilateral trade between Houston and India.