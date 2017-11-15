 Three killed, shooter dead in attack at California school: Reports | world-news | Hindustan Times
Three killed, shooter dead in attack at California school: Reports

Many students were airlifted after the shooting at the Rancho Tehama School in Corning.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2017 00:04 IST
A shooting incident was reported from a school in California. (AFP)
A shooting incident was reported from a school in California. (AFP)

Three people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in northern California on Tuesday and the shooter was killed by law enforcement, Sacramento television station KCRA reported.

A number of students were airlifted as a result of the shooting at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, the station reported, citing a sheriff’s official.

