Three killed, shooter dead in attack at California school: Reports
Many students were airlifted after the shooting at the Rancho Tehama School in Corning.world Updated: Nov 15, 2017 00:04 IST
Reuters, California
Three people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in northern California on Tuesday and the shooter was killed by law enforcement, Sacramento television station KCRA reported.
A number of students were airlifted as a result of the shooting at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, the station reported, citing a sheriff’s official.