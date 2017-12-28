Tillerson renews call for Pakistan to do more on terror

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has called upon Pakistan to do more against terrorism, bolstering the perception that Islamabad is yet to heed the tough message emanating from Washington.

“Pakistan must contribute by combating terrorist groups on its own soil,” Tillerson wrote in a signed article in The New York Times. “We are prepared to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorist organizations seeking safe havens, but Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to partner with us.”

The article, titled I am Proud of our Diplomacy, explains and defends key US foreign policy positions and decisions of the Trump administration with regards to North Korea, China, Russia and the Islamic State. It made no mention of India and key US allies such as Japan.

Tillerson, widely expected to leave office around the one-year mark of the Trump administration in January, offered a robust defence of his president, with whom he has had public differences, including on North Korea.

His appeal to Pakistan to do more on counter-terrorism was in line with the administration’s new tough line on countries offering terrorists safe haven, delivered to Islamabad by him and defence secretary James Mattis during separate visits.

Trump has led the charge personally. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” he said, while unveiling his new South Asia Strategy in August.