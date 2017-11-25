 Time magazine rejects Donald Trump’s claim he was offered person of the Year award | world-news | Hindustan Times
Time magazine rejects Donald Trump’s claim he was offered person of the Year award

Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue

world Updated: Nov 25, 2017 09:44 IST
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

