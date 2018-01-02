 Time travel? Flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017 | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Time travel? Flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

A 10-minute delay in departure caused a Hawaiin Airlines flight, originally scheduled for December 31, 2017, to take off on January 1, 2018, from Auckland.

world Updated: Jan 02, 2018 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
It’s neither a curious case of time travel nor the famed time-turner at play.
It’s neither a curious case of time travel nor the famed time-turner at play.(AFP File Photo)

Flight HA446 of Hawaiian Airlines took off in 2018 and landed in 2017. Surprised? Don’t be -- it’s neither a curious case of time travel nor the famed time-turner at play.

A 10-minute delay in departure caused the flight, originally scheduled for December 31, 2017, to take off on January 1, 2018 from Auckland, New Zealand. Eight hours later, when it landed in Honolulu, it was still December 31, 2017. Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland.

A journalist based in Washington was the first to tweet about the ‘time travel’. The post has since been shared over 14,000 times.

The flight crossed the international date line, causing the alleged time travel.

However, Flight HA446 was not the only one that travelled from 2018 to 2017. It was joined by six other aircraft that brought their passengers to 2017, celebrating the New Year twice.

Twitter, as is usual, was full of quirky tweets:

more from world
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you