Too early to say who is responsible for Russian ambassador’s murder: Kremlin

world Updated: Dec 21, 2016 18:04 IST
Reuters, Moscow
Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. (Reuters file photo)

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it was too early to say who was behind the murder of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov -- shot dead by a gunman at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.

Turkey’s foreign minister told US secretary of state John Kerry that Ankara and Moscow believe followers of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen were behind the killing, ministry sources said on Tuesday.

But when Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the Turkish foreign minister’s comments on Wednesday, he said it was too early to draw any conclusions about who may have orchestrated the murder.

“We need to wait for the results of the joint investigative group,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “It is really not worth rushing to any conclusions.”

Ankara has also accused Gulen of orchestrating a failed coup in July, a charge the cleric denies.

