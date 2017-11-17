Top Baloch nationalist leader ‘detained’ in Switzerland

Top Baloch nationalist leader Mehran Marri, who has been living in self-exile outside Pakistan, was on Thursday detained at Zurich airport in Switzerland and informed by officials that there is a “lifetime ban” on his entry into the country.

Marri tweeted that he had been detained along with his wife and four children soon after he flew into Zurich. He said in the tweet that he felt he was “under arrest by Swiss authorities on the request of the Pakistan Govt”.

Friends, I have been detained at Zurich Airport for the last few hours and feel I am under arrest by Swiss authorities on request of the Pakistan Govt.



My wife and children are also with me in detention.



Don't worry, being detained is nothing new for the Baloch... (1/2) — Mehran Marri (@MehranMarri) November 16, 2017

(2/2)... My father spent many years in far worse conditions, but never have up.



The peaceful & legal struggle for an independent #Balochistan free of Pakstani occupation shall continue no matter what the Punjabi generals & babus of that excuse of a country plan. We'll persevere — Mehran Marri (@MehranMarri) November 16, 2017

Pakistan’s Geo News channel reported, citing its sources, that the ban on Marri’s entry into Switzerland was placed at the request of the Pakistan government. The report said Pakistan had handed over a dossier to Switzerland detailing Marri’s alleged links with militant groups in Balochistan.

There was no official word from the Swiss or Pakistani authorities on the development.

I hv now been informed that I have been placed under a lifetime ban on entering Switzerland at the request of Islamabad. So much for the Geneva UNHRC being the world capital of human rights.



I am still in detention at Zurich Airport with my wife and children. Stay tuned 4 more — Mehran Marri (@MehranMarri) November 16, 2017

A number of top Baloch leaders fled Pakistan when former dictator Pervez Musharraf launched a military operation against nationalists and insurgents in Balochistan in 2006. Akbar Bugti, one of the most senior Baloch nationalists, was killed during the operation.

In recent months, Pakistan has stepped up protests through diplomatic channels to European governments after Baloch dissidents and activists launched campaigns highlighting rights abuses in several European cities, including Geneva and London.

Baloch groups put up billboards with slogans such as “Free Balochistan” in these cities. Pakistan registered a strong protest after “Free Balochistan” banners appeared on buses and taxis in London over the past few weeks.

Brahamdagh Bugti, the son of slain Baloch leader Akbar Bugti, tweeted that he was “really shocked” to learn that Marri had been stopped at Zurich airport and barred from entering Switzerland. Bugti is also the brother-in-law of Marri.

Really shocked that Mehran Marri was stopped at Zürich airport and banned to enter Switzerland on Islamabad’s request. How a neutral country like Switzerland can do that. Looking forward to meeting with Swiss authorities — Brahumdagh Bugti (@BBugti) November 16, 2017

There were reports that Marri and Bugti had planned to hold a conference on Balochistan in Switzerland on November 18 with the aim of uniting top Baloch nationalists and forging a joint strategy for their movement.