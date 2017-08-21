Total solar eclipse 2017: Millions in US get first glimpse of totality

Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses on Monday as the moon began blotting out the midday sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the US from coast to coast in nearly a century.

“The show has just begun, people! What a gorgeous day! Isn’t this great, people?” Jim Todd, a director at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, told a crowd of thousands at an amphitheater in Salem, Oregon, as the moon seemed to take an ever-bigger bite out of the sun.

A crowd wears protective glasses as they watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) (AP)

The projected path of totality was 60 to 70 miles (96 to 113 kilometers) wide, running diagonally across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina, with darkness lasting only about two to three minutes in any one spot.

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet. But these sights normally are in no man’s land, like the vast Pacific or Earth’s poles. This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

The Moon is seen as it passes in front of the Sun during #Eclipse2017 from Northern Cascades National Park. Watch: https://t.co/OjWUZhRJ3p pic.twitter.com/XfL6RCdxTg — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017

Scientists warned people not to look into the sun without protection, except when the sun is 100 percent covered. Otherwise, to avoid eye damage, keep the solar specs on or use pinhole projectors that can cast an image of the eclipse into a box.

People across the US have shared pictures of them trying to spot the eclipse. Others gave a humorous twist to the eclipse. Check out the wittiest reactions on Twitter:

i will block the sun pic.twitter.com/bvLVZvg1wR — The Moon (@daM00N_) August 21, 2017

Do I need to remind everyone Obama never had a #SolarEclipse — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

I don't normally ticket #SolarEclipse drivers..



But when I do, It's cause they didnt wear correct glasses and r now driving blind#MicDrop — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 21, 2017

Wow! Fantastic! I couldn't find solar eclipse glasses 👓 so I put a frying pan over my eyes and it is completely dark!!! — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) August 21, 2017

CNN: Solar eclipse happening now

MSNBC: Solar eclipse puts nation in darkness

FOX NEWS: Only Trump has the power to block out the sun — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 21, 2017