Truck overturns, spills vodka on interstate near Philly

A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned, spilling cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County around 4:45am Thursday.

It took road crews hours to unload boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.

VODKA TRUCK CRASH: A tractor-trailer carrying dozens of crates of vokda overturned on the I-95 southbound on-ramp from Woodhaven Road. The ramp is expected to be closed for most of the morning rush hour: https://t.co/Z0oEpSpjUF pic.twitter.com/2TCFIjhosb — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) December 7, 2017

Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.