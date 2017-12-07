 Truck overturns, spills vodka on interstate near Philly | world-news | Hindustan Times
Truck overturns, spills vodka on interstate near Philly

world Updated: Dec 07, 2017 20:13 IST
A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned, spilling cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County around 4:45am Thursday.

It took road crews hours to unload boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.

Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

