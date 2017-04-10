Trump admin asked to take steps to prevent hate crimes

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is leading a Congressional effort to ask the Trump administration to use its full powers to address the recent spate of hate crimes against the community.

Krishnamoorthi, recently met US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in this regard, his office said on Monday.

After the meeting, the first-time Democratic lawmaker from Illinois, is reaching out to his colleagues in the US House of Representatives with a Congressional letter that calls upon Kelly to use the full powers of his office to address the recent spate of hate crimes against Indian-Americans and others.

“I recently had the opportunity to speak with Secretary Kelly during his visit to Capitol Hill. During our meeting, Secretary Kelly discussed his belief that his department needed to focus more on the activities of white supremacist organizations and similar hate groups,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“My colleagues and I were heartened by the Secretary’s clear recognition of the need to protect all Americans, but we now need him to take further steps to follow through on his commitments,” he said.

“The letter I’m circulating among my colleagues in Congress urges Secretary Kelly to use the full powers of his office to prevent additional racially-motivated attacks and to combat the roots of hatred and intolerance. I stand ready to work with Secretary Kelly on these issues and my colleagues in Congress do as well,” Krishnamoorthi said.