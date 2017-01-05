Trump appoints Indian-American Raj Shah to key White House position

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Raj Shah, who played a leading role in the Republican party’s anti-Clinton campaign during polls, to a key White House position.

Shah, whose parents immigrated to the US from Gujarat, was appointed as deputy assistant to the President and deputy communication director and research director, as per an announcement made by the Presidential Transition Team on Wednesday.

Shah, who is in his early 30s, is currently head of Opposition Research in the Republican National Committee.

In this position, he led a team of experts to carry out research against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate. Shah was behind all the anti-Clinton campaign during the presidential elections.

The announcement of Shah’s appointment to this key White House position was made by incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus along with other appointments.

“These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the President elect’s agenda and bring real change to Washington,” Priebus said.

A second generation Indian American, Shah’s parents are from Mumbai having roots in Gujarat. His father came to the US for studies in 1970s, went back to India and after marriage, moved back to the US with his wife in late 70s.

They lived in Chicago and then moved to Connecticut, where he was born and raised.