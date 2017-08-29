 Trump being Trump: US President confuses two blonde journalists during press conference | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump being Trump: US President confuses two blonde journalists during press conference

At a joint press conference at the White House with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Donald Trump mistook two journalists, who both had blonde hair, to be the same person.

HT Correspondent
US President Donald Trump was holding a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto(Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by The White House)

The US President has added yet another feather in his cap. His cap of gaffes, that is.

During a joint press conference at the White House with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Donald Trump mistook two journalists, who both had blonde hair, to be the same person.

Niinisto had called on a member of his travelling press corps during the bilateral news conference to ask a question.

“Again?” Trump asked Niinisto, perhaps thinking the Finnish president had chosen the same reporter to ask a question the second time. “You’re going to give her the same one?”

Clearly embarrassed, Niinisto said, “No, she is not the same lady,” while the crowd laughed, the two blonde reporters included. “They are sitting side by side.”

Maria Annala, the Finnish Boston-based journalist had the perfect repartee: “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland” she said.

Twitterati responded to the incident, some apologizing to the journalist on Trump’s behalf, while others wondered why he does not get confused when dealing with male reporters.

