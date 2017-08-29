Trump being Trump: US President confuses two blonde journalists during press conference

The US President has added yet another feather in his cap. His cap of gaffes, that is.

During a joint press conference at the White House with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Donald Trump mistook two journalists, who both had blonde hair, to be the same person.

That awkward moment Trump thinks two blonde Finnish female reporters are the same person! pic.twitter.com/wvzwwD92FM — Luke Martin (@LukeMartin_DL) August 28, 2017

Niinisto had called on a member of his travelling press corps during the bilateral news conference to ask a question.

“Again?” Trump asked Niinisto, perhaps thinking the Finnish president had chosen the same reporter to ask a question the second time. “You’re going to give her the same one?”

Clearly embarrassed, Niinisto said, “No, she is not the same lady,” while the crowd laughed, the two blonde reporters included. “They are sitting side by side.”

Maria Annala, the Finnish Boston-based journalist had the perfect repartee: “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland” she said.

THIS. The Finnish journalists @potus had trouble telling apart. They are def. 2 diff. people. So glad I met @maria_annala + @vilenpaula. pic.twitter.com/gthZWwiiJa — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 28, 2017

Twitterati responded to the incident, some apologizing to the journalist on Trump’s behalf, while others wondered why he does not get confused when dealing with male reporters.

At least he didn't ask them the walk forward so he could get a better look. Like with Irish journalist with the "nice smile." — Henry Dunbar (@HenryTDunbar) August 29, 2017

