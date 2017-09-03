Trump calls N Korea a ‘rogue nation’, turns on South Korea and China

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called North Korea a “rogue nation” after it announced the successful test of a hydrogen bomb, and slammed South Korea by accusing it of pursuing a policy of appeasing its northern neighbour.

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” Trump tweeted, referring to Seoul’s willingness, under the new leadership of Moon Jae-in, to talk to Pyongyang.

He was scheduled to meet his national security team later on Sunday to review the situation, the White House said in a statement, adding that the administration was monitoring the situation closely.

Trump, who said the words and actions of North Korea continued to be “very hostile and dangerous” to the US, also said China was not doing enough to help.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he tweeted.

Trump’s criticism of China has long been expected. But Trump’s public criticism of a key ally had played into North Korea’s “strategy to try to decouple US from #ROK,” former US ambassador to Seoul Christopher Hill tweeted, referring to the Republic of Korea —South Korea’s official name.

Meanwhile, China rejected any responsibility for North Korea’s actions and condemned it, saying Pyongyang had “ignored the international community’s widespread opposition and conducted a nuclear test again. The Chinese government expresses resolute objection to and strong condemnation of it”.

The Russian government also lashed out at Pyongyang, saying: “This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the nuclear test in the “strongest possible terms” and called for a “united and clear reaction of the European Union.” And in Britain, foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the new nuclear test by North Korea was “reckless” and that “all options are on the table”.

In August, Trump had threatened to respond with “fire and fury” to further provocations from Pyongyang, which said it was planning to launch missiles near the US territory of Guam. Dialling up the rhetoric, he said that “military solutions” were locked and loaded”, were North Korea to “act unwisely”.