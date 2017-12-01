Trump' former NSA Flynn likely to plead guilty to lying

US President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty to lying to FBI investigators about a conversation with the then Russian ambassador to the US last December.

The lying had already cost Flynn his job in February, barely three weeks after taking over as NSA, and his guilty plea signals he could be cooperating with the FBI’s Russia probe being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

This is the second guilty plea entered by a Trump campaign aide in connection with the ongoing Russia probe, after George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser, admitted to lying about his contacts with Russians.