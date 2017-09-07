Trump has shown desire to defuse North Korea tensions, says Russia’s Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the administration of US President Donald Trump had shown the desire to defuse tensions over North Korea.

Putin said whipping up military hysteria around the North Korean crisis was counterproductive, adding that Pyongyang would not end its nuclear and missile programmes because it views them as its only means for self-defence.

“It’s impossible to scare them,” Putin said at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

He said , as an incentive to freeze its weapons programmes, North Korea was being offered the prospect of an end to sanctions. But the economic benefits of that, in Pyongyang’s eyes, are outweighed by the security risks.

“We are telling them that we will not impose sanctions, which means you will live better, you will have more good and tasty food on the table, you will dress better, but the next step, they think, is an invitation to the cemetery. And they will never agree with this.”