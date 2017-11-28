Trump keeps an eye on Global Entrepreneurship Summit, lends support from home

US President Donald Trump kept an eye on the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from the White House, retweeting posts by his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who is leading the American delegation.

Using his personal Twitter handle, Trump reposted Ivanka, who wrote: “It was an honor to meet with you Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for co-hosting the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit! @StateDept”

Ivanka Trump was replying to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Had a wonderful meeting with @IvankaTrump, advisor to @POTUS and leader of the US delegation at the @GES2017.”

Donald Trump is in the middle of an escalating war of words with news media outlets such as CNN, and is trying to push through an ambitious tax reforms package that is in danger of falling in the senate because of opposition from members of his own Republican party.

There is also a bill to keep the federal government running.

But the GES — co-hosted by India and the US, which he had announced while meeting Modi in Washington in June — was clearly near the top of his to-do list for the day. He earlier retweeted a post by state department spokesperson Heather Nauert, who wrote that the summit “highlights the important role of women #entrepreneurs & demonstrates the importance of #innovation & partnerships in economic growth”.