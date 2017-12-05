Trump, Kim Jong UN make it Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ shortlist

One of the most controversial US presidents of all time, a crown prince who has shaken up the Middle East and the reclusive North Korean leader who has sparked fears of a nuclear conflagration are on the shortlist for Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Time has identified the Person of the Year since 1927, recognising the “person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year, for better or for worse”. This year’s Person of the Year will be revealed on Wednesday.

The magazine’s choices in the past have included Adolf Hitler, Ayatollah Khomeini, Mahatma Gandhi and Pope Francis.

President Donald Trump, who was given the designation by Time in 2016 soon after he stunned the US by winning the presidential election, was on the shortlist of 10 finalists chosen by the magazine’s editors.

Also on the list is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom Trump has nicknamed “Little Rocket Man”. The two leaders have traded insults in recent months following a string of missile and nuclear tests that have stoked fears of a nuclear war.

Saudi Arabia’s 32-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, elevated by his father King Salman in June, was on the list too. He has been hailed for promising a more moderate Islam and for leading a crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family accused of corruption. His detractors have pointed to reckless moves and said the crackdown is a purge to consolidate power.

Former FBI chief Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing the Trump campaign’s alleged ties with Russia, is also on the shortlist. His investigation has resulted in charges against four people linked to the campaign, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, also made the list. He is currently the world’s richest person whose net worth was in excess of $100 billion following the recent Black Friday sales. He was the Person of the Year in 1999.

Two of the nominees are groups – the #MeToo movement made up of mostly women who have accused powerful men in the entertainment industry of sexual assault and harassment, and the Dreamers – thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US by their parents when they were children and who face an uncertain future if the Trump Administration goes ahead with plans to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was nominated after being given a second five-year term by the Communist Party this year and was written into the country’s constitution, “achieving new authority and reinforcing his status as the country’s most powerful leader in decades”.

American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick was included on the shortlist after launching a protest against racism and police brutality across the United States by kneeling during the national anthem.

Patty Jenkins, the Wonder Woman director, rounded up the list. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend.

Trump has already been embroiled in a controversy over Person of the Year, claiming two weeks ago that he had turned down an offer for this year’s honour.

The claim has been refuted by the magazine, which said Trump had spent his first year in the Oval Office “attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama Administration, from health care to immigration policy, environmental regulations to tax reform, all while continuing to spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed”.