Trump lashes out at ‘over-rated’ Meryl Streep over Golden Globes speech

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton “flunky” after the actress berated him at the Golden Globes ceremony.
Streep, a prominent Clinton supporter, blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
She also ripped Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.
“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017