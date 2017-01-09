 Trump lashes out at ‘over-rated’ Meryl Streep over Golden Globes speech | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trump lashes out at ‘over-rated’ Meryl Streep over Golden Globes speech

world Updated: Jan 09, 2017 19:06 IST
AFP, Washington
Highlight Story

President-elect Donald Trump called Meryl Streep ‘one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood following a spech at the Golden Globes. (Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton “flunky” after the actress berated him at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Streep, a prominent Clinton supporter, blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She also ripped Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Read | Meryl Streep to Emma Stone: The best speeches from Golden Globes 2017

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<