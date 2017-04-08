Trump names two more Indian Americans to key positions

US President Donald Trump has named two more Indian Americans to key senior positions in his administration.

He named Vishal J Amin on Friday as the intellectual property enforcement coordinator in the president’s executive office and Neomi Rao as administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Office of Management and Budget.

When confirmed, they will join Nikki Haley, Seema Verma, Ajit Pai and others of Indian descent in key positions. As US ambassador to UN, Haley holds a cabinet position, the highest federal office ever held by an Indian American.

Amin is currently serving as senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee. His earlier positions included stints in President George W Bush’s White House as associate director for domestic policy and in the department of commerce.

He studied neuroscience for his bachelors degree from Johns Hopkins University and received his law degree from Washington University in St Louis.

Rao is a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University and also serves as a public member of the Administrative Conference of the United States. She was associate counsel to President George W. Bush; counsel for nominations and constitutional law to the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary; and law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas of the US Supreme Court.

Rao went to the University of Chicago and Yale University.