Trump’s fund-raising for second term bid breaks record

US President Donald Trump is already in the hunt for a second term having raised more money for his re-election than any White House incumbent before him at this stage of their respective terms, with not even 100 days in office.

His campaign’s took in $7.1 million in the first three months of 2017, with $23 million raised with the Republican party, according to regulatory filings.

President Barack Obama had totaled $15 million over the same period in 2009.

But there is a problem. A professor who has correctly called eight presidential elections — Allan Lichtman of American University in Washington DC — is forecasting Trump may not even last his first term, and may be impeached.

And the president tends to believe the professor, and had thanked him in a personal note for getting his election chances right even when the rest of the pundits, and the country, were either leery of his prospects or downright dismissive.

“‘Professor — Congrats — good call’,” Lichtman writes in an upcoming book cited by POLITICO. “What Trump overlooked, however, was my ‘next big prediction’: that, after winning the presidency, he would be impeached.”

But with most of the first term ahead of him, Trump might not care much about the professor, specially not now when he is out-raising Obama’s collections for the same period in the afterglow of his epic victory in 2009 when his popularity was soaring.