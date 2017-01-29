 Trump’s immigration order affects green card holders: US official | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump’s immigration order affects green card holders: US official

world Updated: Jan 29, 2017 01:02 IST
Reuters
Highlight Story

A woman exits immigration after arriving from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York.(REUTERS)

New restrictions on immigrants and refugees will mean legal permanent residents, also known as green cards holders, from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries will have to be cleared into the United States on a case-by-case basis, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

In a briefing with reporters, officials defended the scope and execution of the new executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, a move that has caused chaos and alarm at airports.

Asked about lawsuits filed against the order, the officials declined specific comment, but said foreigners do not have a right to enter into the united States, and dismissed as “ludicrous” the notion that the move amounted to a “Muslim ban.”

An official said Afghanistan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Oman Tunisia and Turkey were Muslim-majority countries not included in the order.

