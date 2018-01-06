 Trump says he’s ‘like, really smart’ and ‘a very stable genius’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
US President rejected an author’s accusations that he is mentally unfit for office and said his track record showed he is “a very stable genius.”.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2018 19:30 IST
Copies of the book "Fire and Fury" by author Michael Wolff are displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on January 5, 2018 in Corte Madera, California. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised himself as “not smart, but genius... and a very stable genius at that,” following the release of a bombshell new book that called into doubt his mental health.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said that “throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top TV Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book -- Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” -- which was rushed into bookstores after the Trump administration failed to suppress it.

The book quickly sold out in shops in Washington. Trump has decried the instant best-seller as “phony” and “full of lies.”

