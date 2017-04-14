 Trump signs law rolling back Obama-era planned parenthood funding protection | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trump signs law rolling back Obama-era planned parenthood funding protection

Republicans say their stance upholds states’ rights. But opposition Democrats see the move as a “Republican war on women.”

world Updated: Apr 14, 2017 09:16 IST
PTI
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump.(AP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has privately signed legislation that removes Obama-era rules protecting tax-funded financing of family planning clinics that offer abortion.

The new law goes towards a long-held goal of defunding abortion held by Republicans, who passed the bill two weeks ago with a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

The law does away with a rule brought in by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, that prevented states from withholding money distributed under a “Title X” program that funded Planned Parenthood and other clinics that provide abortion.

Republicans say their stance upholds states’ rights. But opposition Democrats see the move as a “Republican war on women.”

Trump, who has signed several laws with a flourish in front of cameras but did this one behind closed doors, had in the past appeared to approve of Planned Parenthood, but not its abortion services.

He and Republicans are seeking to regain their legislative footing after suffering a resounding defeat last month in trying to repeal Obama’s health care law known as the Affordable Care Act, or, more popularly, as Obamacare.

tags

more from world

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you