Trump slur to describe Haiti, Africa immigrants ‘shocking, racist’: UN
The United Nations on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump’s reported description of African nations and Haiti as “shithole” countries as “shocking and shameful”, and “racist”.world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 17:11 IST
Agence France-Presse, Geneva
“If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States. Sorry, but there is no other word one can use but ‘racist’,” Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.