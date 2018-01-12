 Trump slur to describe Haiti, Africa immigrants ‘shocking, racist’: UN | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump slur to describe Haiti, Africa immigrants ‘shocking, racist’: UN

The United Nations on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump’s reported description of African nations and Haiti as “shithole” countries as “shocking and shameful”, and “racist”.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 17:11 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., January 10, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

“If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States. Sorry, but there is no other word one can use but ‘racist’,” Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

