Trump tells China’s Xi he believes there is solution to North Korea

US President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he believes, like Xi, that there is a solution to the North Korea issue.

Trump made his remarks as the two leaders met in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People for talks focused on North Korea’s nuclear threats and China’s huge trade surplus with the United States.

“Our meeting this morning... was excellent in discussing North Korea and I do believe there’s a solution to that, as you do,” Trump said as he sat across from Xi.

He did not elaborate but Trump is likely to press Xi to further restrict trade between China and North Korea, whose economic well-being depends on its commerce with the world’s second largest economy.

Xi, who has repeatedly urged the United States and North Korea to hold negotiations to resolve the crisis peacefully, told Trump that their nations should “strengthen communication and coordination in major international and regional issues including the Korean Peninsula and Afghanistan”.

On trade, Trump said previous US administrations had let the trade imbalance get “out of kilter”.

“We will make it fair and it will be tremendous for both of us,” Trump said.

The US leader heaped more praise on Xi, whom he first met at his Florida resort in April.

“My feeling toward you is an incredible warm one. As we said there’s great chemistry and I think we’re going to do tremendous things for both China and the United States.”

Xi, who spoke first, told Trump: “For China and the United States, cooperation is the only correct choice and only a win-win (situation) can lead to a better future.”

“At present, the Sino-US relations are at a new historical starting point. China is willing to work with the United States to respect each other, offer mutual benefits, focus on cooperation, manage and control differences.”

In a show of the importance China puts on Trump’s first official visit, Thursday morning’s welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People overlooking Tiananmen Square was broadcast live on state television - an unprecedented treatment for a visiting leader.

US, China sign $250 bn in business deals

The two countries announced more than $250 billion in business deals during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Beijing on Thursday.

The deals range from billions in Chinese soybean and aircraft imports to major projects like the development and export of liquified natural gas from Alaska.

The signing of more than a dozen deals did little to quiet Trump’s complaints about China’s “unfair” trade practices.

Trump decried his country’s “one-sided and unfair” trade deficit with Beijing on Thursday Thursday, but he told President Xi Jinping: “I don’t blame China.”

“After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the sake of its citizens?” he said during a signing ceremony for over $250 billion in US-Chinese business deals.

President Xi Jinping acknowledged there has been some “friction” in the trade relationship and called for more US companies to participate in China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global trade infrastructure programme.

“To keep opening up is our long term strategy. We will not narrow or close our doors. We will open them wider and wider,” Xi told an audience of business executives.