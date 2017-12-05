 Trump to call Israel PM, Jordan’s king as Jerusalem decision looms: White House | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump to call Israel PM, Jordan’s king as Jerusalem decision looms: White House

A Palestinian official said the Trump-Abbas call had already taken place but provided no details of the conversation

world Updated: Dec 05, 2017 21:31 IST
People look out at a view of the Old City of Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock (C) in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Western Wall below on December 5, 2017.
People look out at a view of the Old City of Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock (C) in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Western Wall below on December 5, 2017. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump had a slate of calls with Middle Eastern leaders Tuesday, as he weighs a contentious decision on whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The president has calls scheduled this morning” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“There are likely other foreign leader calls that will take place today and we will keep you posted as those are confirmed,” she added, signalling a frantic round of telephone diplomacy amid fierce international opposition to any change in the Holy City’s status.

In Ramallah, a Palestinian official said the Trump-Abbas call had already taken place but provided no details of the conversation.

