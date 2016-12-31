Trump tweets New Year greetings to ‘enemies, who fought him and lost badly’

Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a backhanded tweet Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.

The US president-elect wrote:

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

The message on Twitter, Trump’s preferred mode of communication, caps a year in which he overcame long odds to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party’s White House nominee.

He then upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in November’s general election -- her formidable political machine and bigger campaign coffers notwithstanding -- in a shock election upset.

Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, when he will become the 45th US president.