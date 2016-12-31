 Trump tweets New Year greetings to ‘enemies, who fought him and lost badly’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump tweets New Year greetings to ‘enemies, who fought him and lost badly’

world Updated: Dec 31, 2016 23:23 IST
AFP, Washington
Republican president-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, when he will become the 45th US president. (AP file photo)

Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a backhanded tweet Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.

The US president-elect wrote:

The message on Twitter, Trump’s preferred mode of communication, caps a year in which he overcame long odds to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party’s White House nominee.

He then upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in November’s general election -- her formidable political machine and bigger campaign coffers notwithstanding -- in a shock election upset.

Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, when he will become the 45th US president.

