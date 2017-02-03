Trump wants female employees to ‘dress like women’

US President Donald Trump is fixated on his employees attire and grooming habits -- preferring that women “dress like women”, along with considerable scrutiny of men’s ties, a media report said.

“If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look. That look -- at least for any male -- you have to be sharply dressed,” the report by Axios media quoted an unidentified source who worked with the President as saying.

“You should have a good physical demeanour, good stature, hair well groomed.”

Female employees “need to look neat and orderly” even if they are wearing jeans, an anonymous Trump campaign source said.

Female campaign field office staffers felt obliged to don dresses, according to the report.

Men, it appears, are not exempt. The President - who has been photographed on multiple occasions with Scotch tape adhered to the back of his tie - is reportedly a “necktie snob”, the report said.

“You’re always supposed to wear a tie. If it’s not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers,” a source said.

“But I’d suggest Armani.”

According to the New York Times, Trump directed his press secretary Sean Spicer to step up his suit game after being clad in an “ill-fitting, light-gray pinstriped ensemble”, ripped the media during his first briefing room stint.

Spicer has since appeared more camera-ready in crisp, dark suits.

At least one member of Team Trump is spared from the stringent dress code, according to the report: frequently tie-less chief strategist Steve Bannon, the Axion report said.

“Steve is Steve,” a source told Axios. “He’s cavalier almost about what he wears.”