 Turkey warns citizens travelling to US they face risk of arbitrary arrest
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
Turkey warns citizens travelling to US they face risk of arbitrary arrest

Turkey’s foreign ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the US recently.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2018 13:34 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 10, 2018. (Reuters)

Turkey’s foreign ministry said Turkish citizens travelling to the United States face the risk of arbitrary arrest, saying they should revise travel plans and take precautions if they do decide to travel.

Earlier this month, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case which has strained diplomatic relations between the NATO allies and which Turkey has dismissed as politically motivated.

In a travel warning statement on its website dated Jan. 11, the ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the United States recently.

