Turkish military says Syria’s al-Bab to Aleppo highway under full control

world Updated: Dec 21, 2016 12:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Ankara
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel forces besieging Islamic State-controlled al-Bab have gained full control of the highway linking the town to Aleppo (Agency File Photo)

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel forces besieging Islamic State-controlled al-Bab have gained full control of the highway linking the town to Aleppo with intense ground and air fire support, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

In its daily round-up of the near four-month-old “Euphrates Shield” operation to push Islamic State away from the border area, the army said Turkish warplanes had destroyed 48 IS targets and killed 15 militants.

Four Turkish soldiers were slightly wounded when the vehicle they were travelling in was damaged by a roadside blast, it added.

<