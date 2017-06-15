Twin trouble: Look what these toddlers are up to in the dead of the night

Twins are said to share a special bond. But they are also twice the work, twice the love and twice the mischief for parents.

And for New Jersey-based Chelsea and Jay Alders their adorable two-year-olds - Greyson Dutch Alders and Judah Kai Alders - are no different.

A series of footage, which posted by exclusive video library Caters Clip on YouTube, are a proof to their midnight shenanigans.

In the video, recorded on a baby cam, Greyson can be seen in Judah’s cradle in the middle of the night. Judah, who helped his twin brother in taking off his pyjamas, and Greyson are then seen jumping out of their cribs.

“We had just started putting them in backward pyjamas because they were stripping down completely naked in second after we put them in their cribs,” Chelsea told Storytrender.

The nearly two-minute video ends with Greyson interrupting Judah’s sleep for a little play and eventually sleeping on his brother’s back.

“We had actually always hoped they would finally turn to each other for comfort, while they still are always jumping back and forth they do eventually cuddle together to sleep most nights,” Chelsea added.

The couple also has an elder daughter, Summer Alders.