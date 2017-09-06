Twister rewind: Video shows plane flying through the eye of monster Hurricane Irma

A US government agency video of a plane flying through Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane recorded, is reminiscent of scenes from Hollywood movie Twister.

Twister is a 1996 American disaster film starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as storm chasers researching tornadoes.

The video, posted by US’ scientific agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters, shows a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft passing through the eye of the hurricane.

The equipment inside the aircraft rattles as the plane experiences turbulence, showed the nearly one-and-a-half minute video that has been retweeted more than 3900 times since Wednesday.

“You are amazing! Thank you so much for what you are doing to help people on the ground. Be safe!!” said Jessica Josephson, one of the 236 users who commented on the video.

Hurricane Hunters are NOAA planes that undertake sorties to collect information about hurricanes. They have high-flying meteorological stations to help make forecasts during a storm.

“Currently there are three planes flying in Hurricane Irma. NOAA42, NOAA49, and a USAF C-130, all providing critical info for a better forecast,” the government agency said in another tweet.

Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into the island of Barbuda early on Wednesday as it barrelled its way across the Caribbean packing ferocious winds and potential for towering coastal surges.

The US National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that while Irma was in the Atlantic headed for the Caribbean, it was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in that ocean.

Residents throughout the Caribbean on Tuesday scrambled to rush out of flood zones, stock up on the last available water, food and gas, shutter their homes and brace for the mammoth Category 5 hurricane.

An image of Hurricane Irma from inside the plane. (CDR Kibbey/NOAA)

With Hurricane Harvey’s destruction still fresh on people’s minds, Florida hustled into action. Most of the latest projections had Irma slamming into the state by Sunday.