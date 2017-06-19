Two naval officers shot dead in Pakistan, three injured

At least two Pakistan Navy officers were killed and three others injured on Monday when unidentified motorcycle-borne militants opened fire on their vehicle in the restive southwestern Balochistan province.

The officers were carrying Iftar items from Jiwani town when their vehicle came under attack from four gunmen in the Gwadar district.

“Four armed men on two motorcycles attacked the Naval vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing on it,” a Baluchistan government official said.

He said six naval officers were in the vehicle when it was fired upon.

“One of them died on the spot while five others were rushed to Karachi for treatment. One of them expired later on,” he said.

A spokesman for Pakistan Navy said the three Naval personnel were injured in the attack.

Security was tightened after the incident and a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend those involved in the attack.

Baluchistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri condemned the incident and directed the police to submit a report about the terror incident.

“We will not bow down before the terrorists,” Zehri said in his statement.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the officers but Baloch nationalists and Islamist militants often target the security forces in the province.

The incident comes just few days after the ISIS claimed that it had killed two Chinese nationals, a man and woman, who had been kidnapped on May 24th from Jinnah town in Quetta.

Gwadar port and Baluchistan remain an integral part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and both countries have agreed to boost security for the people, including Chinese nationals, working on different projects under the USD 50 billion project.

Earlier in May, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on labourers working on a road in Gwadar’s Pishgin area.