Two Orlando police officers die in shooting, accident; manhunt on for killer

An Orlando police officer died on Monday after confronting and being shot by a suspected murderer, triggering a manhunt in which a county sheriff died in a motorcycle crash.

Sergeant Debra Clayton, a mother of two, was fatally shot early Monday morning, Orlando Police chief John Mina told journalists.

A 17-year-veteran of the department, Clayton had been attempting to arrest a suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman when he gunned her down.

While searching for the gunman an Orange County deputy sheriff riding his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned in front of him.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers secure the scene after Norman Lewis was struck and killed by a vehicle in Orlando. (AP Photo)

He was taken to a nearby hospital and died of his injuries, according to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer declared a day of mourning in the city following the incidents.

Several schools in the vicinity of the ongoing manhunt remained on lockdown.