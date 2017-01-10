 Two Orlando police officers die in shooting, accident; manhunt on for killer | world-news | Hindustan Times
Two Orlando police officers die in shooting, accident; manhunt on for killer

world Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:54 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

Officers salute as Sgt. Debra Clayton’s body is transported, in Orlando. (AP Photo)

An Orlando police officer died on Monday after confronting and being shot by a suspected murderer, triggering a manhunt in which a county sheriff died in a motorcycle crash.

Sergeant Debra Clayton, a mother of two, was fatally shot early Monday morning, Orlando Police chief John Mina told journalists.

A 17-year-veteran of the department, Clayton had been attempting to arrest a suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman when he gunned her down.

While searching for the gunman an Orange County deputy sheriff riding his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned in front of him.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers secure the scene after Norman Lewis was struck and killed by a vehicle in Orlando. (AP Photo)

He was taken to a nearby hospital and died of his injuries, according to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer declared a day of mourning in the city following the incidents.

Several schools in the vicinity of the ongoing manhunt remained on lockdown.

