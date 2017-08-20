UAE envoy calls Saudi leadership ‘f***in coo coo’ in leaked email

The UAE’s envoy to the US, Yousef Otaiba, has called Saudi Arabia’s leadership “f***in coo coo” in a series of leaked emails made public by hackers.

Otaiba made the remark in an email trail with his wife, according to Al Jazeera. The mails were obtained by Middle East Eye from Global Leaks.

The report said Otaiba’s message was about a 2008 decision by the Saudi government to ban selling red roses on Valentine’s Day. “They’re just so stupid… I’m sure Red roses are now being sold on the black market for extortionately high prices. They should’v banned heart-shaped chocolate as well,” read the email.

“In another email, Yousef Otaiba wrote that Abu Dhabi has warred for 200 years with the Saudis over Wahhabism and that the Emiratis had more ‘bad history’ with Saudi Arabia than anyone else. In a third, he revealed that now was the time when the Emiratis could get ‘the most results we can ever get out of Saudi’,” Middle East Eye reported.

The emails, however, show Otaiba believes Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman can lead to better relations with the UAE.

Otaiba had earlier said “with MBS (Mohammed bin Salman), we see a genuine change. And that’s why we’re excited. We finally see hope there and we need it to succeed.”

He is a prominent figure in the US. He has participated in Pentagon strategy meetings, according to Al Jazeera.