UK acid attack victim shares incredible photos of recovery

A 21-year-old British woman, who was attacked with acid in June, has shared the first pictures of her recovery to celebrate Eid.

Resham Khan, a business management student, was attacked with sulphur acid on her 21st birthday on June 21 while on a morning drive in London with her 37-year-old cousin Jameel Muhktar.

They were waiting at the traffic light when the attacker threw acid at them from the window, Khan wrote in her blog post as she recalled the horrific day. The attacker, 25-year-old John Tomlin, has since been arrested.

Khan started writing blog posts after her attack to share updates about her case, her experience, and her path to recovery.

After she and her cousin were attacked, they tried to escape but their car crashed into a fence. “I saw my clothes burning right in front of me,” Khan wrote.

“They ran out of the car, stripped off on the motorway, ran around flagging people down pleading for water naked. After 45 minutes on the motorway waiting for emergency services, a passing driver gave them a lift to the local hospital. They ran through the hospital naked screaming,” Khan’s classmate, Daniel Mann, wrote on the Go Fund Me website to raise money for her treatment.

Khan said her mental state was “up and down” and physically she was dealing with scars and spots of burns. The acid attack left her skin so tight that she was unable to close her eyes and open her mouth properly, she added.

Her cousin suffered serious injuries across the body from the attack, leaving his right eye damaged.

The acid attack, Khan said, has encouraged her to look at the bigger picture.

“If everything happens for a reason, then surely one of the reasons this happened to me was so that I could take this opportunity to make sure something positive came from such a traumatic and vicious attack,” she wrote.

“I keep treating the scars, I’m hoping I’ll be back to the old me soon.”