UK govt will publish Brexit strategy on Thursday: PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told Parliament that her government will be publishing a White Paper on its Brexit strategy on Thursday.

In response to a query by Conservative MP Maria Miller, May told the House of Commons, “I can inform my Right Hon Friend and the House that White Paper will be published tomorrow.”

Her remarks came ahead of a vote by British MPs to approve the first stage of a bill empowering May to start pulling Britain out of the European Union.

The government is expected to win, with most Conservative and Labour MPs set to back its European Union Bill.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a rebellion by some on his side, while the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats are also promising to oppose ministers.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, May confirmed the White Paper setting out her Brexit strategy would be published tomorrow.

The official document, which will include a desire to secure the status of EU nationals in the UK and Britons abroad, is separate to the Brexit bill which will allow May to begin formal talks under trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

On Monday, politicians made impassioned speeches for and against the bill.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said MPs had to implement a decision made by the people in last June’s referendum, which the Leave campaign won by 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent. Doing otherwise would be viewed “dimly”, he warned.

Corbyn has imposed a three-line whip -- the strongest possible sanction -- on his MPs to back the bill.

Two shadow ministers have quit Labour’s front bench in order to oppose the bill, while MPs Stephen Timms and Lyn Brown told the Commons they would also vote against it.

If the vote goes the government’s way, the bill will return to the Commons next week for the committee stage, when opposition parties will try to push through a series of amendments.

The bill was published last week, after the Supreme Court decided MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 could be triggered.

It rejected the government’s argument that May had sufficient powers to trigger Brexit without consulting Parliament.